Shelburne’s Vermont Day School broke ground Oct. 28, welcoming the building phase of a new addition. On hand were community partners Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn and Lou Natale, who served as a community advisor on the project.
Students and faculty marked the occasion by singing the school song and sharing their hopes and dreams for the new space.
“We are growing with intention,” said Vermont Day School Head of School Sage Bagnato. “We are in need of a larger space to accommodate student demand and to fully realize our vision for building community partnerships, high quality STEM curriculum and high quality project-based learning.”
In 2015, Vermont Day School opened its doors with 12 students and four faculty members. The school is now in its fifth year of operation, with 63 students enrolled in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. The new 7,000 square foot addition will allow the school to grow to about 100 students.