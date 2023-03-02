CVU teams win robotics state championships

On Feb. 12, Champlain Valley Union High School hosted the Vermont FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Championship, an international high school robotics competition, and the school’s teams won.
Teams create robots to complete different challenges, work to connect with and mentor others and showcase their work at competition. Nineteen teams from all over Vermont participated in this year’s event, including two teams from CVU: the Varsity RoboHawks and the JV RoboRedhawks.
Due to their performance in the judged engineering portfolio presentation and extensive outreach helping to establish six FIRST Lego League robotics teams in the Champlain Valley School District middle schools, the varsity RoboHawks won the Inspire Award.
The award recognizes the team with the best designed robot, teamwork and community outreach. It also comes with an invitation to the World Championship in Houston.
The two Champlain Valley Union teams cruised through the qualifying rounds, then sailed through the semifinals. The two teams worked together in an alliance and faced a strong alliance between Essex and U32. Each alliance won a match, forcing a tie breaker.
The CVU teams, working together, won by just four points, and gave the JV robotics team a slot alongside their varsity counterparts to the world championship in April.
Check out robohawks5741.com to find out how to help support efforts to get the teams to Houston.
