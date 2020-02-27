Champlain Valley Union High School’s Principles of Business class will host the 13th Annual Family Formal, a friendly and fun dance that brings families together, March 21, 4:30-7:30 p.m., at the CVU cafeteria.
The class hopes to raise $5,000 for the Vermont Make-a-Wish Foundation.
According to organizers, the event is primarily targeted towards children in kindergarten through fifth grade, who will attend the dance with their family or with a significant adult in their lives. Older and younger children are welcome as well.
The Principles of Business class, taught by Tamie-Jo Dickinson, focuses on building students’ management and business skills with a focus on “developing a sense of social responsibility.” The Family Formal is made possible by the work and commitment of the students in the class.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Vermont grants wishes to children, ages 2-18, who are dealing with life-threatening medical conditions.
Fulfilling a child’s wish costs on average $10,000. The nonprofit organization receives no state or federal funding and is solely funded by donations by individuals, corporations, small businesses and special events like the Family Formal.
Tickets for the event, $25 per adult and $10 per child, can be ordered online at
https://tinyurl.com/FamilyFormal2020 or by emailing Dickinson at tdickinson@cvsdvt.org.