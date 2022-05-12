Champlain Valley Union High School survived contentious playoff competition to win the Scholars Bowl team championship at Montpelier High School earlier this spring.
The team triumphed over host Montpelier High School, Hanover and South Burlington to earn the title, but it was not easy, senior Ben Fox said.
“South Burlington — that’s the one that was really, really tough, because they’d been defeating us all year,” Fox said. “I wasn’t sure if we were going to win just because they’re so good.”
South Burlington won three previous major scholars bowl tournaments this season, and had beaten CVU three times, coach John Bennett said in an email.
“We had to play a perfect match, minimizing mistakes and taking advantage of any opportunities they might give us with missed questions. That is exactly what we did,” Bennett said in explaining what made the difference this time.
The team got off to a quick lead and after a brief comeback from South Burlington, held off to win the match by a margin of 70 points, 385-315.
The championship was a team effort, but one thing is certain to both Bennett and Fox: Evan McMahan played a crucial role.
“Evan is our all-time leading scorer and the best player I have had on one of my teams,” Bennett said.
McMahan finished his scholars bowl career with 1,136 questions answered and averaged 23.6 correct buzz-in answers per league game, Bennett said.
Bennett said that even just 10 correct answers in one game is a good statistic.
“Whenever I’m talking about scholar’s bowl with my friends, they just kind of cite him as god-like, and I do agree,” Fox said about McMahan.
The team needed to rebuild this year after losing three players to graduation, Bennett said.
“Of the eight players who played in our championship day playoff matches, five of them were new to scholars bowl this season and joined our team because of C3 time,” Bennett said.
Of these five, Fox was one of them. C3 time is that part of the school day where students can connect with teachers or participate in clubs that they otherwise would not be able to do.
“I’ve always done jazz band and theater and so having the opportunity to do it during C3 time was really helpful for someone with my loaded schedule,” Fox said.
With these new additions, Bennett knew he needed to organize the team in a way that allowed everyone to contribute.
“I guess if there was a strategy, it was figuring out how to use our team depth to complement Evan’s abilities,” Bennett said. “We had really critical contributions from everyone at the final playoffs.”
The CVU Scholars Bowl Team will head to nationals in Atlanta on Memorial Day weekend. They have participated in nationals four times and have made it as far as the second to last round in 2007 when the team last won states, Bennett said.
“I am very excited,” Fox said. “We made it this far and I really believe our team has the capability to make it further.”
CVU finished its season with a record of 32-4, the second best winning percentage in team history.
