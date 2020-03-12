“Ypres 1914”

“Ypres 1914,” a classic scene from “Monty Python’s Edukational Show,” directed by CVU senior Kianna Ayer. From left, Rory McDermott, Rylee Mason, Levon Applin, Seamus Greenwood and Noel Bedard.

 Courtesy photo

The Champlain Valley Union High School theatre program presents their biennial student directed production, “Monty Python’s Edukational Show” Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.

This authorized collection of sketches and songs is a new offering from the iconic comedy team, created for young actors in North America, grades eight through college. It features many Monty Python’s classics such as “Dead Parrot,” “Cheese Shop,” “Four Yorkshiremen,” “The Ministry of Silly Walks” and “Crunchy Frog,” to name a few.

The five student directors are Kianna Ayer, Eric Couture, Sydney Hicks, Schuÿler Edgar Holmes and T Weishaar. Each one is also directing a musical number. Some favorites to look forward to include “The Fish Schlapping Song,” “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and both the “Spam Song” and the “Lumberjack Song.”

“Monty Python’s Edukational Show” also features projected animations from the classic television show, “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

The student directors have been rehearsing with their cast of 40 actors for the last two months. They make a cameo appearance within the show, in a film of “Silly Walkers,” which is featured in one of the sketches.

Tickets are available online at www.ticketsource.us/cvutheatre or can be purchased at CVU’s main office. They are $6 for students, children, faculty and staff and $9 for general admission.

Organizers report that the show is suitable for the entire family, with something for everyone. “You never know what to expect, when it comes to this comedy team, after all, as per Monty Python, ‘Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition.’”

