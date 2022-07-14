Abbie Bowker, a visual art teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School in the Champlain Valley School District, is one of four finalists for the 2023 Vermont Teacher of the Year through the Vermont Agency of Education.
“It is my goal to educate the field and the public on the benefits of cognitive choice in education, the power of harnessing student interest, and identifying values and systems that align with and help support student choice and voice,” said Bowker when asked what she would share with her colleagues.
Other finalists include Amy Clapp, an elementary school teacher at Salisbury Community School in the Addison Central School District; Aziza Malik, an elementary school teacher at Champlain Elementary School in the Burlington School District; and Robyn Newton, a physical education teacher at Vergennes Union Elementary School in the Addison Northwest School District.
The winner will be announced early next school year.
Finalists are selected by a review committee of Vermont teachers of the year, from an applicant pool of outstanding teachers nominated by each school district in Vermont and other educators nominated directly for the honor.
