Champlain Valley Union High School senior Mackenzie Marcus is looking forward to prom because she can finally visit with the friends she has rarely seen since last spring.
This year, like so many schools, CVU was split in two by the pandemic.
With half of the school attending on Monday and Tuesday and learning remotely the rest of the week and the other half of the school learning remotely for the first three days of the week and in-school for Thursday and Friday, most students have friends from the other half they haven’t seen.
“I’m really looking forward to it, especially since a big part of senior year is getting together with your class. We just haven’t been able to have that — which is frustrating but obviously very understandable,” Marcus said.
On April 26, the Agency of Education released guidelines for proms and later that day CVU wellness teacher Anthony Spagnolo had a plan for the school’s prom.
Dancing under the stars
“Our theme for this year is ‘Red Carpet: A Night Under the Stars,’ so prepare for decorations and bonuses that make you feel like a celebrity,” Spagnolo said in a video distributed to the high school community.
As the title hints, the prom will be outside. It will be at CVU on Saturday, May 22, behind the main school building, where teachers park by day.
And befitting the red-carpet theme, the prom will be formal.
“Dress up and get ready for a wonderful night,” Spagnolo said in the video.
Tickets are $25 which is $20 less than the normal going rate for proms, he said, “We wanted to make it an affordable price for all.”
In accord with state guidelines, dancing to music supplied by DJs from Top Hat Entertainment will be permitted, but dancers will be required to wear masks.
The guidelines only allow 300 unvaccinated attendees. An unlimited number of vaccinated students can attend.
“We have roughly 280 juniors and roughly 360 seniors,” Spagnolo said. He didn’t know how many of those students are vaccinated.
There will be two shifts for the prom with one prom running from 6-8 p.m. and one running from 8:15-10:15 p.m. Prom tickets indicate which time slot students will attend if the prom needs to be split into shifts.
However, Spagnolo said, if less than 300 unvaccinated students are coming to the prom, it will be combined into one.
But, he said, organizers won’t know until just before prom.
One shift or two?
Spagnolo said it was tough to predict how many students will come. In the past, the final days before a prom has been when the school has seen the biggest surge in ticket sales.
He said, on one hand, he is hoping for one continuous group of students for one prom, but on the other hand, if they have to split into two prom sessions, it means a lot of students “are choosing to enjoy a special night with their friends.”
“Except for when eating, people at prom have to keep masks on,” Spagnolo said. And there will be food, via food trucks and ice cream.
Spagnolo said 16 other teachers had been working on tentative plans through March on logistics for a possible prom, so he was able to finalize plans for CVU’s prom on the day the state guidelines were released.
He said in an email that planning the prom had been a lot of extra work on top of his other duties, but getting a head start on the planning was the right move.
“Normally planning for prom consists of booking a venue, hiring music, advertising and doing decorations,” Spagnolo said. “This year, due to COVID, we’ve had to recreate the entire prom from scratch and redesign our space entirely.”
This year’s prom may not be the best-ever, but, “I think students will appreciate the substitute, and this will at least be a lasting memory for years to come,” he said.
Social time vs. social issues
While not having a prom last year was disappointing, student Elyse Martin-Smith said, it was not a major upset for her. She had other more pressing issues on her mind.
As May of 2020 rolled around, Martin-Smith, a senior who is on student council and is a student representative to the Champlain Valley School District board, said it was becoming apparent the pandemic was going to last for quite a while.
As a person of color, she said, of much more concern to her than prom last year was the murder of George Floyd, which affected her mentally.
Last year, she said, “The prom was definitely not the first thing I was thinking about.”
But this year, Martin-Smith said, “I’m excited to have some sort of social event to finish off the year.”
