The start of this school year marked the beginning of a new program at Champlain Valley Union High School, where students now use free time during the day to meet with clubs and other groups that had usually met after school.
The C3 program’s three Cs represent connect, clubs and community. The program uses built-in time during the school day to allow students to connect with educators or participate in a variety of clubs and communities.
“Our main thought was really doing our best to provide connections among students, and between students and their subjects and interests and the things they care about,” said principal Adam Bunting.
Bunting says that the program was inspired in part due to the challenges of returning to a more traditional school day in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The idea of C3 came about last year. We were anticipating what students might need, returning to school after 15 to 19 months of pandemic education,” Bunting said.
Emily Rinkema, Carly Rivard, and Zach Smith — three CVU educators who are involved in the program — say that C3 is off to a great start.
“C3 has been really popular with students. Many of them are able to access clubs for the first time, and we see so many trying out different things and figuring out what they are most interested in,” the trio wrote in an email.
Bunting said that the program has been well received by school staff.
“Our faculty are certainly behind the idea. They’re the ones who are making it happen, so we’re certainly very appreciative for them,” he said.
The program offers over 50 different clubs and communities for students to engage in. They range from poetry club, class council groups, to an Abenaki culture and heritage group, a fitness club and just about everything in-between.
“Some of the clubs are established, and some are brand new,” Bunting said.
Rivard, a personalized learning coordinator who has worked at the high school for 13 years, is the adviser of Girls Who Code club.
“We meet one day a week during C3 and use the national Girls Who Code platform to learn more about coding and to help increase the confidence of the girls in the group that might be entering into a male-dominated field,” Rivard said.
Bunting said students have come up with the ideas behind about half of the clubs, and more clubs and communities can be added to the program as needed.
“It’s growing every day, because students are coming up with really cool ideas and proposing them for faculty to run,” he said.
“I think the more opportunities that you give students over their years in high school where they have to make choices about what their interests are, the more likely it is you’re going to get them in tune with some of those values,” Bunting said.
All the clubs meet at least once a week during the scheduled time. Students can schedule themselves into whichever clubs they choose on Monday, and they’re encouraged to try multiple clubs that allow them to explore their interests.
School staff said that one of the most important aspects of C3 time is the equity provided to students by shifting these opportunities from after school to in school.
“For so long, clubs were only available to students who could get to school early or stay late. This excluded so many students. Now, our clubs are overflowing and new clubs and communities are being developed each week. I love seeing the students so engaged in so many activities,” said Rinkema, a proficiency-based learning coordinator who’s been with CVU for 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.