This spring, Champlain Valley Union’s Cohort One Principles of Business class started a short-term business called CVBrew to raise money for project HOePpnPr, whose mission is to raise awareness about teen suicide.
First, the class had to come up with a business idea — it picked a maple-brew cold coffee product — and then see the project through for the rest of the school year.
Instead of working individually or in smaller groups, students decided to collaborate. With lots of planning, hard work, and community support, they made their business idea a reality, selling their homemade coffee three weekends in a row at Shelburne Sugarworks, and at various school athletic events.
The class raised $1,500 for project HOePpnPr.
In thinking about where they wanted the money they raised to go, students reflected on the past year and the mental health struggles so many of them faced, and project HOePpnPr seemed a perfect fit.
The Hinesburg nonprofit was started by Joe and Sue Hoeppner, whose mission is to “increase awareness around the catastrophe that is teen suicide.” The Hoeppner’s son, Paul, died by suicide in 2018.
Not only did that mission align with the students’ values, they also liked the idea that it was a local organization started by fellow school and community members.
Every member of the class played a crucial role in the success of the business. From making the coffee to labeling cups, and from marketing to logistics and selling the coffee, everyone played a role.
“Students found it rewarding to apply the skills they learned in class to a real-world environment. They met many obstacles along the way, but they were able to work through and learn from them,” said school business teacher Tamie-Jo Dickinson. “This project will definitely be an unforgettable experience, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of the community.”
Students behind CVBrew were Shahin Ardesh, Holden Bachelder, Jack Biggins, Riley Clos, Zach Doane, Hiwot Eshete, Shane Gorman, Hayden Hilgerdt, Braedon Jones, Rae Kanarick, Henry Kramer and Nolan Shea.
