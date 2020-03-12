The Shelburne Community School theater arts program will present “Rock of Ages” at the Shelburne Town Hall on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, at 2 and 6 p.m.
The performance is the middle school edition of the five-time Tony Award-nominated musical built around classic rock songs from the 1980s.
Set on L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, “Rock of Ages” tells the story of Drew, a city girl from South Detroit, and Sherri, a small-town girl, who chase their dreams of making it big. The musical takes the audience back to the times of big bands with big egos and even bigger hair. Featured songs include “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “We Built this City on Rock ‘n Roll.”
The production is directed by Amy Riley, choreographed by Ryan Addario with music direction by Stacy Chadwell.
Tickets are available at the door, $5 for students and $10 for adults.