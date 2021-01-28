The Charlotte Central School is holding a virtual eighth grade student and parent night, Thursday, Feb. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m., hosted by Champlain Valley Union High School.
The evening provides incoming students an introduction to the academic and elective programs in the 9th grade, and is hosted by principal Adam Bunting and the school’s student council.
The program will be live at youtu.be/-4lw-svyyA0.
