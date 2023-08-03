Champlain Valley student gets $2,500 scholarship

Champlain Valley Union student Kassidy Jay has been awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of the Rural Broadband Association, of which Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom are members.
The scholarship program awards one-time scholarships to students from rural communities for their first year of college, university or vocational-technical school. Each student is sponsored by a Rural Broadband Association member company, and his year a total of $124,000 was awarded to students across the country.
