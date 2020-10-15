The Champlain Valley School District board will hold a forum to discuss the school system’s budget and is encouraging public input.
The meeting will be on Zoom at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27.
Information about how to join the forum will be posted on the school system’s budget page of the district’s website (cvsdvt.org/budget).
It will also be shared through school newsletters.
“Feel free to get in touch with the school board at any time,” a release from the school system said, at cvsdboard@cvsdvt.org.
The budget the Champlain Valley School District is working on is the budget that will be presented to voters on Town Meeting Day on March 2, 2021, and is the budget for the 2021-22 school year.
