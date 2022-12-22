Stephanie Dupras began as an intensive care educator at the Shelburne Community School, eventually going to Champlain Valley Union High School in 2020. It’s a job she adores, and one that, despite the day-to-day difficulties, she “gets so much joy out of.”
But in her 7-year career, she’s hard pressed to remember a time when either of the schools she’s worked at had a full staff of intensive special needs para-educators. In the past three years, with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on school districts’ workforces, the shortage has only worsened, creating an educational dilemma for kids who need it the most.
“It’s a staffing crisis for our most vulnerable students,” Anna Couperthwait, CVSD’s director of student support services, said at a recent school board meeting. “It’s really been a struggle.”
Para-educator is an umbrella term for all the educational support professionals within the district, including bus drivers and food service employees, as well as behavior specialists, non-intensive support staff and intensive needs educators.
These intensive need para-educators work specifically with students who have disabilities, be it medical, emotional, developmental or educational. A child with Down Syndrome, or one who has medical seizure disorders, for example, would be assigned a one-to-one para-educator like Dupras.
At CVU, these positions have been depleted — the school last year started off with 20 vacant positions.
“Of all of those categories, we are seeing the biggest challenge filling the special education support staff positions and that was the case last year as well,” Couperthwait said.
The school “is in dire straits, I’m just going to be blunt,” she said. “They are pulling everywhere they can.”
In October, the district sent a letter home to parents of students with these individualized education plans, or IEPs, “to acknowledge the situation.”
“Vermont schools continue to experience severe staffing shortages and our district is no exception,” the letter, signed by CVU principal Adam Bunting and the school district’s director of special education Jessica Hoskins, read. “Despite our best efforts to advertise and attract candidates, we are unable to fully staff every position within CVU.”
“We will maintain records of those school days that are unable to fully staff your child’s IEP and the nature of the shortfall,” the letter reads, adding they would take “reasonable steps to mitigate the impact of that shortfall.”
The result, officials and educators say, is a “trickle-up effect” on staff to ensure the roughly 30 CVU students who need one-on-one assistance are not left alone without an adult.
Para-educators are stretched thin, burnt out and likely sick due to their daily proximity around kids. As a result, call outs are a regular occurrence. As those para-educators call out, magnifying the already vacant positions, case managers and general support staff are pulled from their regular responsibilities to support those students. Regular classroom teachers then must work in extra time to prep for the inconsistencies.
“The lack of consistency just really affects the total care of our students and their education,” Dupras said. “It creates a juggling act of trying to fill those holes throughout the day and these kids are not getting the consistency of the knowledge of their program and thus affecting their overall education.”
“We’d be lying if we said it wasn’t having an impact,” Hoskins said in an interview. “Multiple years in a row of this level of stress creates a level of burnout that we are trying to figure out how to address in a way that keeps our staff healthy and able to show up and do their jobs.”
“We’re mitigating it the best that we can. I stand by that we’re doing a really good job of mitigating it as best we can,” she said. “But I’d rather not be mitigating.”
Admittedly, things have improved since the beginning of the pandemic, Hoskins and Couperthwait said. There are roughly 83 para positions in Champlain Valley School District with 13 unfilled one-to-one positions throughout the district, “which is a huge improvement over even a few weeks ago, so it feels like the workforce is coming back,” Couperthwait said.
Champlain Valley School District, it should be noted, is not in as bad shape as other districts throughout the state — where even full-time special education positions are vacant.
“We’re fortunate at CVU, in that we are fully staffed for our professional level positions,” Hoskins said. “We are in a better position than other schools in the state for sure.
“But we definitely have had fewer applicants in the last two to three years for special educator positions,” Couperthwait added. “We’ve still been able to fill positions, we just have a lot fewer applicants.”
The district is still one of the higher paying districts in the state for para-educators. Non-intensive paras currently make anywhere $17 to $19 an hour, while intensive paras make $20 to $22 an hour. The district is set to raise those wages by $2 an hour in January.
But for some, the compensation for the high-stress work leaves much to be desired.
“It borders on an actual living wage, and a lot of para-educators that I see in this field — it’s a lot of moms that are back to work after having kids, or single moms like myself that need those kid friendly hours in order to raise the kids,” she said. “We’re paid hourly so if there’s a snow day, we lose a day of pay. The holiday weeks we’re not compensated for. It’s not necessarily treated as a professional, salary-based position.”
Despite the stress, educators say the work is incredibly rewarding.
“That is pretty consistent with most of the para-educators that I know: despite the challenges, despite all of the hardships, despite the salary even — that’s a whole ‘nother challenge — we get to work with these amazing students, and also amazing special educators and supervisors and case managers,” Dupras said. “I feel like I’m constantly learning and continuing my education with every single year and with every single student, and then ultimately, the family that we support.”
Hoskins, who began her career as an intensive needs para-educator in the district, said “the job description sometimes scares or makes people nervous.”
“The skills that you need in order to do this job well are empathy — it grows your ability to be empathetic — flexibility and care and compassion. When you work with kids who have communication challenges and these significant needs, you are required to develop those things,” she said. “As we’re talking about how hard this is, and talking about call outs all of that, I don’t want to lose the fact that the people who are doing this work are so committed to our kids and are so, so good at what they do.”
Dupras, a Hinesburg resident with two kids of her own in the district, says she and others have stayed with the job “because we do love it.”
“We know we’re making a difference in so many of these kids’ lives. “That’s the most rewarding factor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.