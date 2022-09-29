The findings of the Champlain Valley School District’s equity audit show marginalized groups in the district are not achieving comparably high outcomes compared to their peers.
There’s a generational divide between its students and their families in their understanding of the district’s equity and inclusion policy and practices, the audit found, and in the middle, teachers and school staff ask: What are we supposed to be doing?
Brought into the district in December on a $67,950 contract, Mass Insight spent the year conducting virtual and in-person interviews, collecting survey responses from more than 1,500 students in the district, 312 staff members and 234 family members of students, while engaging with students in 15 different focus groups and 25 with staff.
Ultimately, their findings showed a misunderstanding among parents of what the district’s equity work hopes to accomplish, while finding that historically marginalized groups — students with individual education plans, students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, and nonwhite students — are not achieving comparably high outcomes compared to their peers, while a lack of data complicates implementation across the school district.
Those historically marginalized students in the district had graduation rates of 82.6 percent in 2019 and 86.6 percent in 2021, compared to 97.2 percent and 98.3 percent, respectively, for their peers, according to Mass Insight.
Paramount to furthering the district’s equity policy, adopted in December 2020, is creating a shared purpose among the stakeholders and then putting them into practice, team members with Mass Insight said.
The Boston-based company partners with states, districts, schools and communities across the country “to implement customized strategies ... so that all students, and particularly those who have been systematically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential”
“We envision a world in which student achievement and related life outcomes no longer correlate with race, gender, ethnicity, social class or zip code, because all students have equitable opportunities, support and access to quality education,” said Robbie Curry, the engagement director on the school improvement team with Mass Insight. “We believe the school is a unit of change.”
The preliminary presentation can be found at bit.ly/3BOLoLR, and the meeting where the presentation was held can be viewed at bit.ly/3SEeN2g.
“Our next steps over the next month are to look more in depth ... so we have the opportunity to unpack a lot of the information that has come to us,” Superintendent Rene Sanchez said.
Generational divide
In an open letter to educators and district leaders, shown during the presentation, members of the Champlain Valley Union High School’s Student Justice Alliance asked that “issues related to DEI should not be treated as a political endeavor but as a matter of human rights.”
“We are students, we are leaders, but we are also children. We have all fought countless battles in our lives to help protect these rights. We ask for help in this fight,” the letter read.
Students in the district and at Champlain Valley Union High School are driving the conversation around diversity, equity and inclusion work, Mass Insight team members said.
“To give a high level summary, (SJA members) have attended and presented at conferences; they’ve traded learning materials and conducted trainings; organized events for students and staff around sexual assault, DEI, climate change, mental health awareness, using personal pronouns and LGBTQ+ history; they’ve partnered and fundraised with local businesses; and they’ve also developed and implemented curriculum reform by creating elected courses and refining existing syllabi,” Artemus Werts, a consultant with Mass Insight, said.
“SJA student members and CVSD student members at large took such broad action to ensure the protection of students human rights that the Burlington Free Press claimed that students have become the teachers,” he added.
On the other end of the spectrum are adults.
Many families survey expressed concern with the district’s equity policies, while 15 percent of the family members surveys said the district should cease inclusivity work all together.
“The equity/inclusion garbage has gone WAY too far. It’s time to focus on serving the majority instead of pandering to a small vocal minority,” one family member said in a response presented to the district.
“My children should not be made to feel like they are less of a person because of their skin or race. Critical Race Theory should not be taught in schools, stick to academics,” another wrote.
The comments show a mismatch in understanding of what the district wants to accomplish with its diversity, equity and inclusion policy. This, ultimately, has led to what students have described as a “politically charged” debate over what they believe is a human rights issue.
“Discuss the issues of the world through the human rights lens ... in no situation can you, or your students, debate human rights. Not on a political basis, a religious basis or upon personal beliefs. Be brave enough to start hard conversations with your students. If you don’t feel ready to, educate yourself,” the Student Justice Alliance letter reads.
“It was really telling that there were multiple comments about critical race theory when it’s not being actively taught in our district,” school board member Joselyn Adams said. “One of the things was going through my head was, well, how do we combat that? How do we educate or grow that collective understanding of what DEI looks like in our district so that, as our students are saying, it’s less political.”
Caught in the middle are the teachers — who Mass Insight team members say are unaware of how to accomplish the goals laid out in the district’s equity policy.
“Staff at all levels need better access and training for understanding school and student level data,” team members said.
Meanwhile, a lack of disaggregated data prevents the district from examining trends in disciplinary referrals and outcomes. Four out of the five schools in the district could not disaggregate or break down their data beyond gender, and in Shelburne — the only school where there is data — Mass Insight found a “large uptick in rates of referrals for students of color in the last school year compared to their enrollment,” Krista Reed, an analyst with Mass Insight, said.
“There is no shared understanding ... in the district of what is DEI, what are our DEI initiatives, and what are we trying to accomplish?” school board chair Angela Arsenault said. “I’m feeling really cognizant of the fact, as a board member, that an equity policy does not equal a shared understanding, as much as we like to think that it could.”
“I’m glad we adopted the policy, but we need to do more with it as a board,” she said.
