The Champlain Valley School District adopted its $96 million budget at its last district meeting and has warned a vote for Town Meeting Day.
The fiscal year 2024 budget, totaling $96,119,804, amounts to a 7.5 percent increase in expenditures from last fiscal year, driven by several factors including a general increase in health care, salaries, as well as in the district’s special education budget, among other things.
“One factor that is certainly affecting this budget is the consumer price index — the last time that I pulled the report was November and it was still at 7.1 percent,” said Gary Marckres, the district’s chief operations officer. “Everything is getting more expensive.”
School tax rate increases are included in all the district’s participating towns except for St. George; residents there will see a 1 percent decrease, or a $20 decrease per $100,000 of assessed home value.
Both Hinesburg and Charlotte will see a 5 percent increase, or a $79 increase per $100,000 of assessed value, while Shelburne will see a 6 percent increase, resulting in a $101 increase per $100,000 of assessed value. Williston will see a 2 percent increase, or a $37 increase.
One of the largest expenditure increases in the budget is for special education, which saw a 12 percent increase from the previous year.
The school district has had staffing trouble with its special educators and intensive care educators in recent years. Part of the 12 percent increase includes the hiring of two new special educators at Champlain Valley Union High School.
“Really, since the beginning of the pandemic, we had been seeing an increase in the requirements and the need of students across the district for support, but we were understaffed at CVU,” Marckes said. “So, there are two special educators that are going to be added.”
Health care costs for the general staff were also a significant driver of the budget’s new expenditures. There was a 12.7 percent increase in health costs from the current year, Marckes said.
“Frankly, we’ve had some workforce challenges, and to increase hiring potential and competitive wages, we increased support staff (wages) by $2 per hour during fiscal year 2023, so that is driving some of the some of the increase as well,” he said.
The district recently reached an agreement with the Champlain Valley Education Association for pay increases for district educators for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.
District leaders, meanwhile, are also bracing for the potential impacts of Act 127, the legislative bill that adjusts the education funding formula.
The new formula tries to ensure that rural or low-income school districts with fewer resources are not forced to pass big tax hikes onto their residents by weighing students in these districts differently. As a result, Champlain Valley School District is facing a drop in pupil weights, which could eventually result in a budget hole that would need to be raised through a 16 percent homestead tax rate increase, or by dramatically cutting spending in the district.
The district this year did not increase programming in this budget and has virtually the same programming expenditures as last year, Marckres said.
The legislation allows for a 5 percent cap in tax rate increases from fiscal years 2025 through 2029, which Marckres said gives the district some time to “right size and limit as much as possible the potential future impacts.”
“We are cognizant of the potential impacts of Act 127 and the change in the pupil weights,” he said. (But) there’s a lot more than just weighting in Act 127 and one of the critical pieces is that the agency of education and department of taxes, they’re directed by Act 127 to conduct a study on our current property tax formula and to compare that with an income-based system.
“Banking that it will be exactly the same system in five years — I don’t know if that’s a certainty or not,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.