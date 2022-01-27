The Champlain Valley School District school-based early education programs are now accepting applications for a random preschool lottery drawing for the 2022-23 school year. The part-time, partial-day preschool classrooms are licensed early education programs that provide play-based, developmentally appropriate environments for children in an inclusive setting. Curriculum is based on Vermont early learning standards and teaching strategies.Programs closely follow the school calendar. Students who will be age 3 or older by Sept. 1, but not yet 5 years old, are eligible to enter the lottery.
Programs are in Williston, Hinesburg and Shelburne. All applications must be received by Friday, Feb. 4. Download an application at bit.ly/3KK7se2. Direct questions to Shelley Henson, director of early education, at shenson@cvsdvt.org.
