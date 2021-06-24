Champlain Valley Union High School entrepreneurship students this year took home top honors in the Vermont Small Business Development Center statewide business plan and business pitch competition.
In the business pitch competition, Crawford Phillips placed first with his product muted, which allows users to interact with a button that controls the mute on their video call.
In second was Olivia Miller, with her idea One Life, that helps “to make sure people can check off their bucket lists and live their lives to the fullest.”
With their entries, students had to submit an executive summary, outlining their business idea, and create a 5-minute video, where they pitched the new product or service.
In the business plan competition, students swept the category. First place went to Evan Forest with Caddy Club, a subscription-based service that provides avid golfers with new golf outfits and equipment.
Lewis Kerest’s placed second with Kid Kab, a safe ride app for kids and parents.
Third Place went to Emma Destito with Encore Formalwear Consignment, an online consignment retailer that specializes in formalwear and, more specifically, prom attire.
Lucas Barton, honorable mention, pitched Privacy Window, which enables customers to change the tint settings on their windows for privacy and comfort.
The business plan competition asked students to develop a concept using the business model canvas while also outlining their idea in more detail in an executive summary.
