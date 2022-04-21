Sarah Crum has been appointed director of learning and innovation for the Champlain Valley School District.
Crum, who starts her new job July 1, replaces Jeff Evans, who retires at the end of the school year.
Crum will collaborate with the directors of Student Support Services and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Champlain Valley School District. In addition to curriculum, instruction and assessment, the director oversees the English Language Learner program, instructional coaches and coordinators, faculty and staff mentor programs and manages the consolidated federal grants and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grants.
“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join the central office leadership team as the director of learning and innovation,” Crum said. “I look forward to continuing the strong foundation that has been built in the district and working toward an innovative and responsive experience for our CVSD students and community.”
The director also leads continuous improvement planning, COVID-19 recovery planning and helps ensure compliance with Vermont education quality standards.
“Sarah’s experience as an English teacher, special educator and special education director will prove to be a valuable resource for the Champlain Valley School District,” superintendent Rene Sanchez said. “Literacy, instructional techniques and inclusivity are always among the most important current focus areas of school districts. Sarah’s background will help Champlain Valley’s already innovative work progress even further.”
Crum graduated magma cum laude from Vanderbilt University with degrees in English and special education and holds a master’s in curriculum and pedagogy from the University of Colorado.
She earned a special education administrator licensure with a certificate of advanced graduate studies from St. Michael’s College and is currently engaged in leadership work with the Snelling Center for Government’s Vermont School Leadership Project.
She is currently the director of special education for the Williston schools. Prior to that, she was a special educator at Champlain Valley Union High School, and an English teacher in Telluride, Colo.
