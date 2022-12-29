The CVU music program will be picking up Christmas trees in Shelburne for a $10 donation on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. 3 p.m.
Simply attached a check made out to “CVU Music” to your tree and place it on your curb. No need to call in advance. Call 802-233-4917 if your tree hasn’t been picked up by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.