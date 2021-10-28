Diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be a controversial issue for the Champlain Valley School District.
The 10 minutes planned for public comment on the school board’s agenda at its recent meeting stretched to more than 40 as people who live in the district and around the state weighed in to criticize how they felt the school system was not living up its diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
Most of the comments came from people angry about an unidentified student who was not moved up from the junior varsity girls’ soccer team to varsity. They alleged the decision to keep the student off the varsity squad stemmed from bias and nepotism.
Additionally, five diversity, equity and inclusion coaches at schools in the Champlain Valley School District recently resigned at the same time, according to Mary Golek of the Charlotte Community Diversity Equity Inclusion Committee.
The school system is also trying for a third time to hire a system-wide director of diversity, equity and inclusion after the first in the district’s history resigned a week after being hired and the second left after a year.
Mark Hughes, executive director of Vermont Racial Justice Alliance and associate minister of New Affirmationary Baptist Church — which he identified as the only Black church in Vermont, said he felt “compelled to chime in” at Tuesday’s school board meeting because of the girls’ soccer selection process. He said the process was unfair because the student who didn’t get moved to varsity was captain of the junior varsity team and one of the team’s highest scorers.
Mia Schultz of the Rutland Area Branch of the NAACP said the selection process for varsity soccer at Champlain Valley Union High “is clearly biased and riddled with discrimination, nepotism and favoritism.”
Tia Ganguly, a parent of CVU students, said, “We have evidence from last year’s school board meetings of ways that BIPOC voices (Black, Indigenous and people of color) were silenced and cut off, while white voices were given more time and respect, when our community tried to advocate for changes to the diversity-equity-inclusion hiring process.”
This is a critical time for the community to engage in self-reflection, she said, as the school system is in danger of missing the point again.
The lack of transparency in the player selection process “regarding pre-existing relationships to players and their families” is one the ways that the school district has come to have a less than diverse and inclusive society, Ganguly said.
Schultz urged the school board to be proactive in addressing this issue and said a standard scoring system should be used to rate soccer players. She said each student athlete should get an evaluation report of their skills, and the person evaluating the soccer players shouldn’t have personal ties to the team.
Schultz is also unhappy because she said the school system has decided to use a law firm to deal with this issue.
Enrique Peredo of the Hinesburg Racial Equity Group said this situation “highlighted a deeply inequitable system that needs to be reformed.”
Among actions Peredo urged the school system to take to ensure that it remains aligned with its commitment to equity would be to issue an acknowledgement of harm and apology; require all coaches to take on-going training related to bias, equity and racism; and “deeply examine the long history of CVU discipline and practices related to students with both racial and social economic privilege compared to students with less resources.”
Hughes said the decision not to move the soccer player to the varsity team has affected the student’s access to scholarships, higher education and recruiting opportunities.
He wanted the district to produce statistics about how many students of color have been on the girls’ varsity soccer team in the last five years.
“Since there’s been a mass resignation of diversity, equity and inclusion volunteers, perhaps the board would consider a public hearing on this issue,” Hughes said.
“We’re aware of the issues that have been brought up tonight and we are working as a group along with the board to make sure that we are striving toward making strides for equity diversity and inclusion within the Champlain Valley school district,” said Superintendent Rene Sanchez.
