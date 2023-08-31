As kids in the Champlain Valley School District begin their academic year this week, the school district’s administrators and board members are staring down what will be a challenging five years.
The district’s school buildings are aging and will need millions of dollars in renovations. Federal Covid-19 relief funds are soon ending — funding that has paid for more than a dozen school counselors, social workers, interventionists, and other positions within the district. And updates to Vermont’s education formula means the district will have to adjust to these factors while raising taxes or cutting programs.
Those three converging factors bearing down on the district were laid out during a school board meeting last week, where officials said the district will be implementing new measures to try and limit any new spending — including requiring offsetting reductions for any new proposed expenses.
“We’re going to have to make some really difficult decisions together,” chief operations officer Gary Marckres said.
Vermont’s new education formula, signed into law last year, corrects what researchers at University of Vermont and Rutgers University showed was an insufficient pupil weighting system for low-income students or non-English speaking students. The new formula tries to correct that, but because of the shift, several districts that have historically benefited from the weighting — Champlain Valley, South Burlington, Essex, and Mount Mansfield Unified Union among them — are now facing dwindling student counts, meaning those districts will eventually have to start raising taxes or cutting spending to fill in the gap.
Because of this, the Champlain Valley School District, which includes Hinesburg, Charlotte, Shelburne, Williston, and St. George, is facing a budget hole that will either need to be raised through a 16 percent homestead tax rate increase, or by dramatically cutting spending in the district.
“We have been an advantaged district under the old formula. That’s no longer going to be the case,” Marckres said. “We will be disadvantaged by the new weights, and if we want to maintain our current level of per pupil spending, we will really be forced to raise tax rates.”
The timing couldn’t be any worse for facilities work. The district’s school buildings are aging and are in need of investments due to both capacity issues as well as their age.
“They have been well maintained,” Marckres said. “But the fact is they’re getting older, and they need work.”
A draft architectural study for Hinesburg’s Community Study, recently received by the district, shows there is significant work to be made to the community school. Next up is Champlain Valley Union High School, which Marckres said hasn’t had an architectural study done in 20 years.
“It’s not all doom and gloom. Our facilities are safe and useable,” he said. “But they won’t stay that way forever, so we’ll have to take a good hard look and do some careful planning and look at every aspect of how we use our facilities, how they’re organized and maintained, and what they need.”
The administration will soon create a larger facility study committee — including board members, faculty and staff and other stakeholders from the broader community — as a starting point for a capital plan.
“This will cost money and I don’t know if we can find an offset for this,” he said. “But a full-blown facilities and capital planning visioning study for a district this size is probably a quarter million dollars that we would be looking at spending over the long term to actually get the info to have an informed capital plan that’s supported.”
The new education formula signed into law last year provides for a cap of 5 percent per year through fiscal year 2029 to ensure tax increases are not overly onerous.
School administration officials hopes to use the next five years, while the cap is still in place, to identify resources “that don’t align with our goals in the strategic plan or have become inefficient of obsolete,” Marckres said. Replacing transportation fleets with electric vehicles, for example, and working on other capital improvements.
Administration officials said during the meeting they would begin requiring offsetting reductions for any new expenses. School board members asked whether there was a way to lobby the state legislature on the impacts the district faces.
“Is there any way to fight this? Is there an error in the formula or an error in the assumption and is there a way to change the assumption... or impact upon (the legislature),” school board member David Connery asked.
Board chair, and House Rep. Angela Arsenault, said there’s a conversation in the Statehouse on the negative impacts faced by these school districts noting there are several school board members in the Legislature “disadvantaged districts”
“There are conversations already happening — it will probably take legislative action,” Arsenault said. “I don’t get the sense that it was fully thought through what that difference would be (for well-resourced districts) and what it would mean to the tax rate to make up that difference.”
Marckres noted, however, that the effects of Act 127 are not immediate.
“It’s important to point out that we do have time,” he said. “Unless there’s further legislative action on this topic, we have five years to prepare. And I think that’s important to remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.