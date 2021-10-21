The Champlain Valley School District school board is inviting the public to get involved in its budgeting process for the 2022-2023 school year.
This budget will be presented to voters before and on Town Meeting Day, March 1. There are at least 3 ways to get involved:
• Share your thoughts and rate those of others on the budget “thought exchange” at bit.ly/CVSDBudgetInputOct2021 through Oct. 31.
• Join the virtual Champlain Valley School District community budget forum on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., and tell leaders what you most value in the schools. Find out about the district’s financial outlook and get an understanding of the budget process.
• Attend and or all future budget meetings. The schedule can be found on the district’s website, cvsdvt.org/budget, and get in touch with the school board at any time at cvsdschoolboard@cvsdvt.org.
To join the Oct. 27 forum, go to the budget page of the district’s website or email one of the addresses cited above.
