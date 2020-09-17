Brothers Anderson, Max and Reeves Howard are happy to be back in school, even if only for two days per week.
Samson, their 150-pound Russian bear dog, is less thrilled.
On Monday morning the boys got ready for their second week of in-school instruction. They talked about what their first two days had been like on Sept. 8 and 9 at Hinesburg Community School. Samson barked in the background.
And sixth grader Anderson translated for Samson – “He’s saying it really sucks because the kids get to go to school.”
Anderson said school is different this year, because students can’t go out on the playground, have to stay 6 feet away from each other, sit in desks that are spread out and wear masks all day long.
“It does feel like you are isolated,” Anderson said.
He and his brothers agreed that hybrid school feels more like normal school than the totally remote version of quarantine last spring.
Although some classrooms have clear plastic dividers, Anderson said he doesn’t have any in his class, but there are just five students.
Max, a fifth grader at Hinesburg Community School, said friendships may be closer when school returns to something more normal. He felt the experience of going through remote learning has made him a stronger person and a more focused learner.
Reeves and Max each have around 10 students in their classes. They agreed with their brother about being happy to be back, even if it is in a weird, isolated way.
Champlain Valley Union High School Principal Adam Bunting reported at a recent school board meeting that, in the spring, a small percentage of students had participated in remote classes more and were better students than they had been when school was in regular session before COVID-19 hit.
Reeves said he didn’t think he was a better learner online or in-person; it was the same.
