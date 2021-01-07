An impressive food drive
Students from the Vermont Day School deliver 1,118 pounds of food and hygiene products to the Shelburne Food Shelf. They surpassed their goal of collecting 950 pounds of goods — setting a record for the largest haul in the event’s six-year history. The food drive coincided with a unit in which students learned about food insecurity.

