The winter and spring semester of Access CVU, the community education based from Champlain Valley Union High School, is ready to launch.
With over 180 classes, there’s something for everyone, from basketmaking and digital photography to cheesemaking, Zumba, yoga and language classes. Most classes meet in-person at the school except for a selection of online classes on Zoom.
Some things of note: wooden bowl turning returns with four classes starting in February; new jewelry classes will focus on earrings, bracelets and necklaces; cooking classes expand with new instructors and topics, including pho, French crepes and four Indian cooking classes; there are several new yoga classes such as Kaiut; and a monthly book club will cover a selection of titles from around the world.
Check out cvsdvt.ce.eleyo.com for more information and to register for a class. There are senior discounts for those over 65.
Need help getting signed up or getting setup for online learning? Have a question about a current class or a suggestion for a future class? Want to teach with us? Call 802-482-7194 or email access@cvsdvt.org.
