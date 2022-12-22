The Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club will hold the club round of the Rotary District 7850 High School Speech Contest on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 am at the Shelburne United Methodist Church.
This year’s topic is “Why is Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Important?”
Students must prepare and deliver a five-minute speech, either in person or on Zoom, that relates this topic to their life, school and Rotary values.
The winner of the local round will receive $200 and can win up to $1,750 at the district level. winner. Here’s the schecule for 2023:
• Club round 1, $200 prize, Feb. 8 at 7:30 a.m., Shelburne United Methodist Church.
• Area round 2, $300 prize, Feb. 28 at 7:45 a.m. Strong House Inn, Vergennes.
• District round 3, two $500 prizes, April 1, Northern Vermont University, Lyndonville.
• District round 4, $750 prize, winner, and $500 prize, runner-up, April 29, Jay Peak Resort.
Participants for the first round must be high school-aged students who live in Charlotte, Shelburne or Hinesburg.
Email youth coordinator Amanda Vincent, at amandarosevincent1@gmail.com to register or with any questions.
