The Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg winter clothing drive is back.
The club is teaming up with Gadue’s Dry Cleaning to collect, clean and distribute winter clothing to those in need in the three towns. The need is even greater this year.
Find blue collection bins at Spear’s Corner Store, Charlotte Library, Shelburne Town Hall, Shelburne Field House, and the Hinesburg Library.
Items can also be dropped off at Gadue’s Dry Cleaning, 2989 Shelburne Road.
Winter jackets, coats, hats, gloves, mittens and winter boots in all sizes, both child and adult, are needed. The dry cleaner will clean all items and distribute them to sites that have requested winter wear. If you know of any folks in need of winter clothing, email Carrie Fenn at carriebfenn@gmail.com or call 862-5236.
