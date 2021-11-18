The Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Club is helping Toys for Kids of Vermont this year by collecting toys and gift cards on behalf of the Donald Cook Detachment #608 of the Marine Corps League.
New, unwrapped toy donations can be made at the following locations: Shelburne town office, Shelburne Aubuchon Hardware and Shearer dealerships along Shelburne Road.
Visa gift cards in the amount of $35 are also desired. Toys can be purchased online and mailed to Jericho Ace Hardware, 249 VT 15, Jericho VT 05465.
More at toysforkidsvt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.