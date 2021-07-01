Despite the restrictions for COVID-19 in our state, members of the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary Club have recently been involved in many activities in support of communities in this area — and beyond.
During school closures, Rotary volunteers helped school staff in the Shelburne and Charlotte schools to prepare and deliver bag lunches to schoolchildren — more than 30 hours each week.
The club has also donated significant funds to local towns to support organizations serving needy families.
On Saturday, June 19, Rotary volunteers at the 20th annual Basin Harbor 5K and 10K road race assisted runners, including course monitoring, race registration and water breaks. Also noteworthy, Rotary club member Carrie Fenn was a winner in her class of runners.
The club also sponsors Hands to Honduras Tela Program supporting international community to community assistance. This year is the 17th for the program’s projects, such as construction of schools, classrooms and latrines; renovation of health centers; and assistance to municipal facilities. Humanitarian services are vast, and include free medical and dental brigades; educational seminars and training; school and athletic supplies; scholarships for public high school students and school uniforms for those in need; extensive giving projects for those in need.
Longtime Rotary member Samuel Feitelberg, emeritus professor at University of Vermont, has been a pivotal leader in the development and delivery of physical therapy services with the Tela program for many years.
In June, Lena Ashooh, Lena Kerest and Chloe Landers received college scholarships through the club’s program for local students. Each recipient developed innovative community service projects and will attend college in the fall.
In May, the club completed a fundraising Spinathon event at the Shelburne Athletic Club and raised significant funds for the installation of a bicycle repair station in Shelburne and a plan for stations in Hinesburg and Charlotte.
This summer Rotarians will hold another fundraiser, a golf ball drop that will benefit community fire and rescue services.
The Rotary Club of Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg meets weekly on Wednesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. Anyone interested in club membership or activities should contact an officer of the club — Chris Davis, president, (802) 316-6270, cdavis@meachcovefarms.org; or Dr. Susan Grimes, (802) 310-9298, susang821@gmail.com — or visit bit.ly/3qtEiGs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.