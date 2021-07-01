Rokeby Museum and the Ferrisburgh Historical Society host a community reading of Frederick Douglass’s “What to a Slave is the Fourth of July,” Monday, July 5, 1 p.m., Rokeby Museum, Ferrisburgh.
Douglass gave this speech at an Independence Day celebration in Rochester, N.Y., on July 5, 1852. The event commemorated the signing of the Declaration of Independence, but in his speech, Douglass reminded the crowd that not all people celebrated freedom on the Fourth of July. He said, “The blessing in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common.”
Visitors are invited to read pre-arranged sections of the abridged speech. Sign up in advance is not necessary.
Following the reading, visitors will have an opportunity to reflect on the speech in a public discussion led by Rokeby Museum’s education programs manager.
The reading is a free event, and will be held rain or shine.
