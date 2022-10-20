Allison Frazier of Richmond is the new Chittenden County member of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board.
A life-long Vermonter, Frazier has spent 20 years working in the outdoor industry as a sales representative and served as board president for the organization 360 Adventure Collective. Her many outdoor pursuits include deer and bird hunting, fishing, skiing, hiking and biking.
The board is a citizen panel that sets the rules regulating hunting, trapping and fishing, informed by expert input from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department staff and guided by the department’s mission.
Board members serve six-year terms, with one board member from each of Vermont’s 14 counties.
