It’s been more than one month since the community lost Marty Illick and Terry Dinnan in a tragic boating accident.
As you remember them, their families invite you to decorate a flag, to be flown collectively along the river near their home.
To create a flag, visit the Charlotte Library, 115 Ferry Road, now through June 1 where you’ll find supplies (fabric and markers). You can also cut your own 6.5-inch by 9.5-inch flag and drop it off at the library or mail to Amanda Herzberger, PO Box 242 Shelburne VT 05482 by June 1.
To share memories, support the family, and learn about other ways to commemorate Marty and Terry, visit illickdinnan.wixsite.com/my-site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.