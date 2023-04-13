The Age Well meal pickup for Thursday, April 13, is from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Charlotte Senior Center features baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, wheat roll with butter, congo bar and milk.
You must pre-register by the prior Monday with Carol Pepin, 802-425-6345 or meals@charlotteseniorcentervt.org.
The meal on Thursday, April 20 features beef with barbecue sauce, baked beans, broccoli florets, wheat roll with butter, pumpkin cookie and milk.
The suggested donation is $5. Check the website for last-minute cancellations at bit.ly/3FfyLMb
