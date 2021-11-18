Patrick McKee
Courtesy photo

Residents, staff and board of Wake Robin joined together to honor its former CEO Patrick McKee by planting a dawn redwood on the property’s lower meadow. McKee, of Charlotte, served as the organization’s head from 2014 until 2020. Here he is with current CEO Martha Maksym.

