Give the gift of blood at the Shelburne community blood drive on Tuesday, May 23, noon-5 p.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Parish Hall, 72 Church St., Shelburne.
To give, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter Shelburne to schedule an appointment. Appointments are strongly recommended as walk-ins cannot always be accommodated.
If you are an eligible type O, B- or A- donor, consider making a power red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.
For more information, contact Laureen Mathon at lmathon104@gmail.com.
