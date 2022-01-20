If you were enthralled by Sy Montgomery’s “The Soul of an Octopus” (2016), you will undoubtedly be transfixed by her latest gem, “The Hummingbird’s Gift,” in which she recounts the rehabilitation of two baby hummingbirds — not an easy task when they had to be fed every 20 minutes! (“The Hummingbird’s Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings,” Atria Books, 2021, 83 pages)
Along the way, one learns much about these mesmerizing birds — the lightest on earth and the only ones that can hover in mid-air.
Their diminutive size is in great contrast to their fierceness, so much so that the Aztecs believed them to be reincarnated warriors. But their aggressiveness is easily overlooked when we see them swiftly and gracefully flitting from flower to flower. Their bodies are flawlessly designed for flight, with hollow bones and nine air sacs.
They are “little more than bubbles fringed with iridescent feathers — air wrapped in light.”
But the hummingbird’s life is not just sweetness and light: to survive, they must visit some 1,500 flowers and eat up to 700 insects every day, and they have many predators. One cannot help but marvel at the great odds they must overcome to flourish.
Indeed, their gift is to give us a “sense of wonder and connection to something great and mysterious.”
