Tony Horwitz’s “Spying on the South: An Odyssey Across the American Divide,” follows up his immensely popular “Confederates in the Attic: Dispatches from the Unfinished Civil War,” his travelogue and commentary on American attitudes toward the Civil War.
“Spying on the South” has a narrower but equally ambitious goal: To retrace Frederick Law Olmsted’s travels in the South in the mid-1850s in order, like his predecessor, to understand Southern attitudes on social, religious, racial and economic issues in a polarized time.
Olmsted is best known as the father of American landscape architecture — he designed Central Park in New York City — but before that, he was an undercover correspondent for the New-York Daily Times (now the New York Times), reporting on the slave economy of the South.
Like Olmsted, Horwitz uses a range of transportation, including riverboats, to travel from Washington, D.C., down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to New Orleans and Texas.
His observations, whether visiting depressed post-industrial towns in West Virginia or booming suburbs in Texas, are perceptive and often humorous, such as his misadventures riding a mule — which gave him a concussion.
“Spying on the South” expertly balances historical accounts and contemporary commentary while tracking Olmsted’s appreciation of the connection between democracy and public parks.
Like Olmsted, Horwitz sets out optimistic and hopeful for meaningful discourse but returns home resigned to the division of Americans into impregnable political silos.
Luckily, we can experience Olmsted’s landscape design right here in Shelburne by visiting Shelburne Farms, which was conceived by the great master. The delightful visual interplay of rolling hills, woodlands, meadows and lake is vintage Olmsted, and due, at least in part, to his travels in the South.
