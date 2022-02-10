Vibrant new art was hung this week in the Pierson Library by Vermont-based artists Lisa Balfour and Kelly O’Neal, who are both represented by Burlington City Arts in downtown Burlington.
In the community room, Balfour’s brightly hued acrylic paintings bring joyful swirls of color. With an art education degree, she began her career as a photo stylist at Hallmark Cards, working alongside photographers to create imagery for greeting cards, calendars and other social expressions.
A lifetime of experience has reawakened her talent of discovery through painting. As her creations unfold, Balfour is driven to further explore and discover.
Her interpretation of her work is often different from viewers, as she feels it should be, because she wants people to make their own discoveries and interpretations.
O’Neal, whose ethereal, painterly photographs, is displayed on the second floor, is a photographer, traveler, data nerd, foodie, geographer, dog lover and sunset enthusiast.
Unlike most photographers, she moves the camera during exposure, relying on years of practice to create the look she wants. Rather than documenting what your eyes directly see, she captures colors and shapes and seeks to evoke the essence of a locale and its quintessential moments.
O’Neal developed this technique in 2007 in her basement apartment, combating the stress of a consulting job by photographing flower bouquets at night. Soon she expanded her technique to landscapes and took it on the road during her travels.
Many of her pieces feature Lake Champlain’s shorelines and big sky views.
Both exhibits will be on view through mid-June. The library is open Sunday and Monday, noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
