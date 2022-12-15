Residents of Izyum, Ukraine have suffered greatly during the ongoing war. Russian forces attacked and occupied the small city in March 2022 after fierce fighting.
The town was retaken by Ukrainian forces in September, but more than 80 percent of the buildings are either destroyed or damaged. The hospital, utility infrastructure and most schools are destroyed.
More than 1,000 residents died because of the war, many violently, with another 35,000 fleeing the town, leaving just 10,000 residents, down from 50,000 just a few months ago.
These contemporary horrors make the children’s artwork currently on display at the Pierson Library even more meaningful. “The Peace in the World” show features 16 works from children in Izyum and their interpretations of peace.
Creators range from 9 to 14 years old, and themes include “Angel of Peace,” “Flower of Peaces,” and “World Without War.”
These works were created in 2018 as part of an art exchange facilitated the Fermata Arts Foundation (fermata-arts.org), whose mission is to promote peace through arts and culture.
Artwork will be on display in the children’s room through January 2023 when the library is open.
