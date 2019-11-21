The new Pierson Library has been busy during its first two months open. So far it has reported 20% higher building use and circulation than its previous busiest year, 2017. In addition, programming has more than doubled, as have room reservations in the library’s meeting spaces.

A whopping 224 residents have registered for a new library card since opening day; about five times the usual rate. Many of the new cardholders are children, including:

Five-year-olds: Estelle Knoff; Milo Norris; Owen Lubarsky Lila Ackil; Charlie Wolff; Otto Fredette; Joshua Scott; Gaby Nehga; Mira Cocina; Roman Strayer-Benton; Felix Frenzen; and August Chevalier.

Six-year-olds: Jade Nowlan; Tessa Sivo; Jerry Purcell; Eloise Moses; Oliver Holoch; Landon Traurwine; Emmeline Lanoue; Sam Sternberg; Jameson Graham; and Josephine Webster-Fox.

Seven- and eight-year-olds: Reagan Bernhardt; Ava Pecor; Rafael Schwetlick; Jacob Casarico; Brigham Page; Dylan Norris; Olen Purcell; Sage Bernhardt; Noah Holoch; Parker Smith; Josef Kredell; and Jonathan Thayer.

Nine- and ten-year-olds: Lily Sivo; Orly Nathan; Zyler Yandow; Hugo Schwetlick; Sloan Page; Harley Pecor; and Magnolia Francis.

Eleven-year-olds and older: Jameson Yandow; Zoe Jenkins-Mui; Alice Kredell; Kody Guiterman; and Charlotte Tyler.

