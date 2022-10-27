Movie night
Multicultural movie night for kids featuring “Moana” is Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 6 p.m. Popcorn and refreshments will be provided.
After the movie, the group will take a few minutes to talk about Polynesian culture.
The event is co-sponsored by the Shelburne Equity and Diversity Committee.
Friends book sale
Join the Friends of Pierson Library for their big book sale in the historic town hall on Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Halloween parade and crafts in the afternoon.
