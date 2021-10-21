The first sentence of Stacy Schiff’s “The Witches: Salem, 1692,” is as succinct as it is uncompromising: “In 1692 the Massachusetts Bay Colony executed fourteen women, five men, and two dogs for witchcraft.” (Little, Brown and Company, 2015, 498 pages)
As with her earlier biography, “Cleopatra: A Life (2011),” “Witches” is assiduously researched and masterfully told. Schiff expertly unravels the religious, political and social context for New England’s witch hysteria — up to 185 witches and wizards were named in 25 villages — and she gives us what seems to be a week-by-week account of its beginning, apex and ultimate demise. In the process, we become intimately familiar with a constellation of characters, from lowly villagers to royal governors.
New England was fertile ground for sorcery: nights were pitch black, untamed wilderness and implacable enemies (French and Indians) were never far away, and belief in the supernatural coexisted with the Puritans’ faith in God. If Schiff does a superb job at giving us the context of 17th century life in New England, she is equally adept at recounting the harrowing personal experiences of those involved.
Her discussion of what would lead children to accuse their parents or servants their masters is as poignant as it is tragic.
As Schiff points out, every subsequent era has embroidered upon the Salem witch trials —voodoo was a 19th century addition while the casting of woodland spells came with Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible,” 1953.
Through March 20, the Peabody Essex Museum in Essex, Mass., is presenting an exhibition entitled “The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming,” and Schiff’s book would make an excellent introduction.
