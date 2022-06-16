Shelburne’s Pierson Library welcomes Bill McKibben for its first third Sunday adult summer reading event, Sunday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the historic town hall attached to the library.
McKibben will be speaking about his new book, “The Flag, the Cross, and the Station Wagon: A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened.”
