Young readers and their families can view “How to Catch a Mermaid,” a delightful picture book on display in the windows all around the library starting at the book-drop entrance.
This is a book to read outside so bundle up.
Splashy under-the-sea scenes of treasure chests, sea creatures and hard-to-catch mermaids will lure readers ages 4 to 7 on a fantasy adventure.
The display is part of an innovative program called StoryWalk, which promotes early literacy, physical activity and family time in nature.
The StoryWalk project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard library in Montpelier in 2007. Since its beginnings in Vermont the literacy initiative has spread to all 50 U.S. states and several foreign countries including Germany, Pakistan, Malaysia, England, Bermuda, South Korea and Canada.
Each book is displayed outdoors in its entirety with its pages laminated to withstand the elements, allowing young children and families to experience the joy of reading in a natural setting.
Libraries across Vermont can access a list of StoryWalk books available on loan at no charge through the Vermont Department of Libraries.
Pierson staff and volunteers will be launching a StoryWalk around Shelburne program this spring so stay tuned for dates and locations.
