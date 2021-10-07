Friends of the Pierson Library is holding their used book sale, Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 22, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friend members and one accompanying guest can shop.
Adult hardcovers are $2, adult paperbacks, $1, and children’s and young adult books are 50 cents.
