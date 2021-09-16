Friends of the Pierson Library in Shelburne is collecting books for its upcoming book sale.
Book collection times are Tuesdays 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays starting Sept. 18, 10 a.m.-noon. There is a limit of two boxes per donor.
Only bring books during set times, and do not drop off books unless a volunteer reviews your donation.
Social distancing will be observed and please wear a mask. Unsaleable books will be returned to the donor as the library has no way of disposing of books.
