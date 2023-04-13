On Friday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m., the Pierson Library in Shelburne will host a classic movie night in the library’s community room.
Laurel and Hardy’s 1938 film “Block-Heads” features Stan returning home from World War I and meeting his best friend, who introduces him to the conveniences of the modern world. Popcorn and lemonade provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.