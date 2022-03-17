With apologies to “Star Trek,” Helen Scales’s new book “The Brilliant Abyss” makes a convincing case that the deep ocean is the final frontier. (Atlantic Monthly Press, 2021, 286 pages)
Numbers alone bear that out: Oceans cover some 70 percent of the Earth’s surface and are on average 12,500 feet deep. Deep ocean — anything deeper than 660 feet— covers about two thirds of the earth, and since no sunlight reaches past 3,300 feet, that means that much of our planet is in total darkness.
Besides introducing us to the mysteries of the deep, Scales poignantly points out that the immensity of the abyss does not protect it from human exploitation and mismanagement.
The book’s subtitle: “Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean and the Looming Threat that Imperils It” neatly sums up the book’s mission. Each of its four parts— Explore, Depend, Exploit and Preserve — is equally captivating, and each chapter adroitly builds on the preceding one.
The deep’s impressive dimensions and the challenges it presents for all life forms are followed by accounts of seemingly other-worldly creatures such as vampire squids, bone-eating zombie worms and yeti crabs. Lacking the star power of the firmament above it, the abyss is an easily overlooked aspect of Earth, but it is, in fact, indispensable to its well-being.
Yet, climate change, overfishing, pollution and commercial mining are imperiling the health and viability of the ocean. Scales is not shy about rallying readers to act in myriad ways to bring attention to the perilous future of the deep.
