On Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m., the Pierson Library holds a book discussion of two books from the Lintilhac Foundation, “Catalysts for Change” and “China in Another Time.”
There will be a reading and discussion of “China in Another Time: A Personal Story” by Claire Lintilhac, and “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” by Doug Wilhelm.
Speakers include Phil Lintilhac, whose late mother Claire wrote “China in Another Time,” Crea Lintilhac, executive director of the Lintilhac Foundation, and Wilhelm, who is also editor of China.
